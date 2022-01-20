Creative Planning Has $2.44 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

