Creative Planning Has $2.53 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Creative Planning grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $227.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

