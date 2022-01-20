Creative Planning Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $277.56 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $238.04 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.46.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

