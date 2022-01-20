Creative Planning Sells 17,066 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Herc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Herc by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Herc by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Herc stock opened at $158.12 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.65. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

