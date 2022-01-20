Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.30.

GENI opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after buying an additional 394,645 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $50,833,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

