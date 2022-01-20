Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 4,800 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.49) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.76).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,675.50 ($50.15) on Monday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36). The company has a market cap of £94.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,914.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,999.94.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

