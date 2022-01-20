Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.72. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

