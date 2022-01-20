Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Purchases £10,440 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,244.78).
Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 347.60 ($4.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £893.06 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 350.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 382.11. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
