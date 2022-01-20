Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Purchases £10,440 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,244.78).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 347.60 ($4.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £893.06 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 350.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 382.11. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 390 ($5.32) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.28) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.07) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.87) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 410 ($5.59) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.63).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

