Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.32) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 410 ($5.59) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.63).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 347.20 ($4.74) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 302 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.40). The company has a market capitalization of £892.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 350.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 382.11.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,244.78).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

