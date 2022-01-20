Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64. 4,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 302,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,247,091 shares of company stock worth $30,133,084 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth $9,213,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

