Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64. 4,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 302,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,247,091 shares of company stock worth $30,133,084 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth $9,213,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
