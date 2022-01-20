Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $967.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $1,480,557. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

