CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $63.86 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

