CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.68

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.68 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 81536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

