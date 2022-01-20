Critical Comparison: BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) vs. Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Pacific Health Care Organization’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 166.79 -$11.27 million N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million 1.81 $550,000.00 $0.07 12.19

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -51,141.38% N/A -905.16% Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioRestorative Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 868.59%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 84.46, meaning that its share price is 8,346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Biorestorative Therapies Inc. provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. Its products are sold under the BRTX-100, ThermoStem and Stem Pearls as its trademarks. The company was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

