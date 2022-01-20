Critical Review: PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PIMCO High Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 222.29% 6.80% 3.99%

This table compares PIMCO High Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 5.78 $1.71 million $1.60 2.61

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Risk and Volatility

PIMCO High Income Fund has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PIMCO High Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIMCO High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of PIMCO High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PIMCO High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PIMCO High Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats PIMCO High Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

