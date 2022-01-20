Crust Shadow Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $1,971.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

