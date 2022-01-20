Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Up 3.7%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.93. 6,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 815,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

