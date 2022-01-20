CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CURO Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth $4,313,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,728,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CURO opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

