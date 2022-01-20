CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $20.64 million and approximately $721.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00201117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00039957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.39 or 0.00423232 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072636 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 157,964,964 coins and its circulating supply is 153,964,964 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.