CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Up 11.8%

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC)’s share price shot up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 270,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 182,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17.
CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)
CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.
