CX Institutional Acquires 148 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.27 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

