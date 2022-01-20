CX Institutional Acquires 253 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Amundi bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 32.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,000 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.