Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

