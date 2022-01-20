CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

CTMX opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.59. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 697,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 977,587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400,126 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.