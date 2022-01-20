Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,047 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $117,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $287.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.60. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

