Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 1,528,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,584.0 days.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $$12.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

