Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1,156.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.32% of Deckers Outdoor worth $131,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,076. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $317.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.43. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $276.70 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

