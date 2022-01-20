Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $317.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.43. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.