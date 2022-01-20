Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 27,500 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Flotek Industries worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 144,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 190,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

