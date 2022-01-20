Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.