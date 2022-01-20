Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.75.

NYSE:DEN opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after buying an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Denbury by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after buying an additional 1,325,362 shares during the period.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

