Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

