Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

DRMA has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

DRMA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 276,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,786. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.