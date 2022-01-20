Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inhibrx by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Equities analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

