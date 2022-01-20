Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

