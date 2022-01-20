Deutsche Bank AG Sells 46,832 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

