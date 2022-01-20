Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,504,000 after purchasing an additional 593,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,937,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 556,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

