Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 220 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 220 ($3.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.32) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.93) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 207.73 ($2.83).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 160 ($2.18) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The company has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.