Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.77 ($44.06).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €33.94 ($38.57) on Wednesday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($114.43). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.62.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

