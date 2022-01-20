Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given New €5.70 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its price target raised by Barclays from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.48) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.53.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.