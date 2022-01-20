Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.45 ($75.51).

FRA DPW traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting €53.81 ($61.15). 1,871,602 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.95). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.36.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

