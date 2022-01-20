DIGG 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $107,340.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $40,372.75 or 0.93296711 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $20.30 million and approximately $107,340.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.73 or 0.07505116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.44 or 0.99683277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00065836 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007915 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

