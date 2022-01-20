Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $256,848.90

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 40% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $256,848.90 and approximately $409.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,938.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.53 or 0.07438267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00330720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00883536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00074079 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00483133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00261139 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,277,263 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

