Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 155,586 shares.The stock last traded at $6.08 and had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

