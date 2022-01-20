Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.
Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.
In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.
