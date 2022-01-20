Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

