Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.64. 59,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,986. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

