Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 109.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

