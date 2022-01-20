Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Price Down 4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.55 and last traded at $34.55. 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

