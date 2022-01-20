Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 865,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DOMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 19,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51. Doma has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Doma will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,709,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,238,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

