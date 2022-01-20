Don-key One Day Trading Volume Reaches $614,257.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Don-key has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and $614,257.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00329333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,454,767 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.